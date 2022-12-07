WEATHER 12-7,2022 Rains Remain, Localized Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and scattered thunderstorms could produce some localized flooding of mainly low lying and poorly drained areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Thursday through early Friday morning. Heavy downpours could cause some brief, localized flooding.

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.