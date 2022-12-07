Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash on Oakwood Drive Identified

From Metro Police

December 7, 2022 – The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. on Oakwood Drive at Slaydon Drive is identified as Cierra Burrage, 35, of Nashville.

The preliminary investigation shows that a red or burgundy SUV, believed to be a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, was traveling south on Oakwood Avenue at a high rate of speed prior to the collision. Another motorist reported that they were in front of the SUV when they slowed to turn right onto Slaydon Drive and the SUV maneuvered into the northbound lane.

Burrage was crossing Oakwood Avenue and is believed to have been in the crosswalk when she was struck by the SUV.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash or the suspect Tahoe, which will have front-end damage, including a missing grill, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.