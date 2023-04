Milano Nails II held its ribbon cutting on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 5819 Franklin Road, Suite B2 in Murfreesboro.

Milano Nails II is a cozy beauty boutique in Murfreesboro, TN 37128 where you can relax, prettify yourself, and enjoy quality time with your loved ones.

Milano Nails II

5819 Franklin Road, Suite B2

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 225-8584

