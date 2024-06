Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II held its ribbon cutting on April 24, 2024, for its location at 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Mi Patria, is a Family Restaurant that gives you the Authentic taste of Mexican food.

Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II

2896 S. Rutherford Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 624-6500

