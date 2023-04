Faith and Grace Flooring held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 902 Dashiel Street in Murfreesboro.

Faith and Grace Flooring provides Luxury Vinyl Plank and Tile, Carpet, Vinyl, Area Rugs, Hardwoods, Turf, Binding, and Laminate Flooring.

Faith and Grace Flooring

902 Dashiel Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 890-9136