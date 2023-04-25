Local Oliver Steele Makes Top 12 on American Idol

American Idol revealed its top 12 contestants on Monday, April 24th.

Local Oliver Steele performed a cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One.” After his performance, he received a standing ovation from Idol judge Luke Bryan.

Steele shared on social media, “I made the #Top12 of @AmericanIdol! There’s no voting tonight but get ready to support me again next Sunday! It’s the first live coast-to-coast vote! Thank you so much for helping me to this point!”

American Idol returns on Sunday, April 30th on ABC at 7 pm.