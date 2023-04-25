Songwriter Keith Gattis has died. He was 52 years old, reports People Magazine.

Gattis was a songwriter for Kenny Chesney and George Strait. He was also the band leader and played guitar for Dwight Yoakam.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for funeral costs. While the cause of death has not been released, the account states Gattis died from a tractor accident. Currently, the donation goal is set for $200,000 and over $116,000 has been donated. Make a donation here.

Artists reacted to hearing the news of Gattis’ passing.

Craig Wayne shared on Facebook, “I am dumbfounded- RIP, Keith. We have lost a huge talent. What an amazing guitarist, writer, producer, entertainer and most of all, human being! I had the privilege of Keith, lending his guitar grit to my “I Ain’t No Quitter” album. Such a sig￼nature sound he had and will be massively missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Wade Bowen shared on Instagram, “He was a guitar slinger…literally. Sometimes so much you had to be on your toes in the first few rows. One of the finest you ever saw if you ever had the chance. A highly underrated producer. A songwriters songwriter. Never afraid to tell you a line was no good.”

Continuing, “He was a big brother. And a little brother. All in the same breath. He took care of me. He taught me. And in the rare moment I had to take care of him, I’d welcome it and embrace the opportunity. Keith was a stubborn one. He took chances cause he wanted to. Not because he thought it would necessarily be right or rewarding. He was, at times, his own worst enemy, determined to unapologetically be the one with the machete, hacking a path for the rest of us to follow. I saw him at his best. I saw him at his worst. And I loved him through all versions. He will always be Gattis. Forever. And when you say that name people will know. I’m so proud he was my brother. I’m so proud he was my friend. I’m so proud of all we did together and all we didn’t do. He will never be replaced. I know you are at peace. See ya when we get there amigo. We got yours down here. Fly high cowboy. You earned it. Love you forever. I’ll sure miss that laugh.”

Sheryl Crow tweeted, “Woke up to the news that Keith Gattis has gone on. He was a wonderful person, an incredible talent, and a well loved friend to all who knew him. He will be missed.”