Associates in Pediatric Therapy held its ribbon cutting on September 26, 2023, at 855 West College Street, Suite F in Murfreesboro.

Multiple pediatric therapy services are offered in our main office in Murfreesboro. It has been designed with the needs of our kids in mind. Every effort has been made to make this clinic playful, fun, and functional.

Associates in Pediatric Therapy

855 West College Street, Suite F

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 652-1083

Facebook