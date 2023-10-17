Andy’s Frozen Custard to Open in Smyrna

Andy’s Frozen Custard, the beloved quick-serve frozen custard dessert business is opening its Smyrna, TN location Wednesday, October 18th.

Open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the new Andy’s location is located at 2300 Needham Dr., next door to Dutch Bros Coffee. Andy’s friendly and welcoming staff are focused on quickly serving treats at its lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area, and a heated patio with comfortable benches allow for guests to safely enjoy their treats on-site or on-the-go.

Haven’t experienced Andy’s Frozen Custard yet? Known for their Made-Fresh-HourlyTM frozen custard, Andy’s serves a variety of handcrafted treats, including signature concretes, sundaes, malts, cones, and Build Your Own options. With walk-up windows and a lightning-fast drive- thru, Andy’s Frozen Custard ensures a swift and delightful experience for every customer. They even offer pup-cones for furry friends.

To enjoy free treats and convenient touchless payment options, download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app and join the Yum Squad loyalty club. Stay updated on the latest news and events from Andy’s Nashville location by following them on Instagram (@AndysNashville) and Facebook (@AndysSmyrnaTNNeedhamDr) or via the Andy’s website.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new Andy’s Frozen Custard location in Smyrna. We are so grateful to each and every one of our customers and look forward to serving the best frozen custard in the world!” stated, Brad, Andy’s Frozen Custard Smyrna Franchisee.

About Andy’s Frozen Custard:

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, MO by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 37 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 143 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Andy’s also offers the ‘Yum Squad Loyalty Club,’ designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.