Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Community Events During Grand Opening Weekend

Nashville’s highly anticipated new shopping destination, Tanger Outlets Nashville, invites Middle Tennessee locals and visitors alike to celebrate the center’s Grand Opening with a weekend of special events Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29, including a host of free entertainment, experiences, exclusive offers, prizes and family fun for all ages.

“We can’t wait to finally welcome guests as we introduce a transformative new shopping experience in Southeast Nashville,” said Tanger Nashville General Manager Kendall Merrick. “Tanger Nashville will be more than just a shopping destination – it will be a regional hub for families and friends to gather, shop, dine and create memories together.”

The Grand Opening will kick off with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. in the center’s central green space. Open to the public, this event will give guests their first glimpse of the center’s exciting blend of retail brands and experiential design as well as a first chance to shop when doors officially open at 10 a.m. Tanger executives and local dignitaries will provide comments at the ceremony, which will also feature Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, New York Times best-selling authors and stars of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated show “Get Organized with The Home Edit.”

The first 250 guests to claim a seat will receive a VIP gift and an opportunity to meet the popular design duo in person.

· The Grand Opening day festivities will also include live music, entertainment, photo opportunities and activities for everyone in the family, including sneaker decorating, friendship bracelet stations and more.

·During the weekend celebration, shoppers who join TangerClub – Tanger’s exclusive loyalty program that offers guests special benefits and personalized deals – during the celebration can secure early access to the TangerStyle Holiday sales event and unlock up to an extra 25% off every day deals during Tanger’s biggest sale of the season.

· The festivities continue Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29, with more fun and great deals for everyone. Weekend guests will get to experience live music and entertainment throughout the center, plus opportunities for special gifts, doorbuster deals and in-store events at every turn. Saturday will feature a pet costume contest, a pop-up fitness class and more. The weekend will culminate on Sunday with a Tanger Tailgate: Game Watch Party to cheer on Tennessee’s home team live.

Throughout Tanger Nashville’s Grand Opening Weekend, shoppers will get to enjoy the property’s dynamic collection of nearly 60 locally and nationally acclaimed retail stores and restaurants. The center will also unveil its extensive murals program at Grand Opening Weekend, with thirteen original large-scale, Nashville-inspired mural installations painted by artists from the Nashville community and beyond – including one to be painted live during the weekend by popular local artist Cymone.

Early shoppers at Tanger Nashville also help to make a difference in the community, with a portion of the first sales at the center going to benefit Tanger’s official local charity partner, Musicians On Call. Known for bringing the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, the Nashville-based charity complements Tanger’s unwavering commitment to diverse and impactful community programming at both the local and national level.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development (4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37013), Tanger Nashville has been designed to provide a vibrant, best-in-class outlet shopping destination for locals and visitors to the greater Nashville community. The open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations. The center will also benefit from Tanger’s extensive experiencece and investments in sustainable operations, advanced security measures, and charitable partnerships that support the health and well-being of the surrounding community.

Tanger Nashville will be the company’s third center to serve Tennessee-area markets, alongside centers covering the Sevierville and Memphis communities. Learn more about Tanger Nashville at Tanger.com/Nashville.

