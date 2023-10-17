OBITUARY: Richard Bon Ruiz

Richard Bon Ruiz, age 53, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on October 12th, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born to parents Odilla and Ricardo Ruiz Jr in Philippsburg, Germany on December 18, 1969.

Along with his parents, Richard is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Ruiz; sons, Bennett and Lucas Ruiz; sister, Kathy (Kenner) Rodgers; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Richard worked in management for hospitality. He was a loving father, brother and husband and was a faithful Catholic follower.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Teresa of Avila in Grovetown, GA for friends and family to celebrate Richard’s life. Dates and times will be posted in the near future. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

