Red Lobster Declares This Year’s Lobsterfest the GLOAT



Red Lobster’s most legendary event of the year is back and bigger than ever. Lobsterfest® returns from February 11 through April 20, 2025, and this year, it’s not just great, it’s the GLOAT: The Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time. Red Lobster ® is owning its lob-star status with unmatched quality, bold flavors, and an elite new lineup of lobster creations designed to make this year’s celebration truly unforgettable.

Red Lobster is doubling down on its lobster authority, rolling out 10 mouthwatering dishes alongside the ultimate Lobsterfest upgrade: a Create Your Own option. For the first time ever, guests can build their dream plate by selecting two or three lobster entrées, customizing their perfect Lobsterfest feast.

To celebrate the greatest Lobsterfest of all time, NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is bringing his A-game from the court to the table. He’s proven himself as a Dunk Champion, and now he’s taking his skills to the ultimate seafood feast. For a limited time, guests can now enjoy their lobster Blake Griffin’s Way: a winning lineup featuring Rock Lobster Tail, NEW Garlic Butter-Poached Maine Lobster, and NEW Lobster Mac & Cheese, all on one plate.

The partnership between the Red Lobster and Griffin officially kicked off with a campaign spot that shows how the Dunk Champion is taking his skills to another level. “This year’s Lobsterfest is going to be epic,” said Griffin. “My Lobsterfest plate is stacked and I can’t wait for fans to try it and make this year’s Lobsterfest the greatest Lobsterfest of all time.”

Only at Red Lobster can fans indulge in the one-of-a-kind Lobsterfest celebration, featuring all-new lobster dishes – like Lobster & Shrimp Linguini and a Lobster Roll – plus a Create Your Own option. Returning fan favorites, including hush puppies and popcorn shrimp, are back, all served with endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits. To top it off, guests can sip on handcrafted cocktails, making every bite and sip an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the most legendary Lobsterfest yet. The countdown is on, so get ready to feast like a GOAT at Red Lobster. Stay connected throughout Lobsterfest on Facebook , X , TikTok , and Instagram . To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location near you, visit Red Lobster’s website .

Source: Restaurant News

