Cracker Barrel Introduces New Seasonal Menu

Spring arrives early this year at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® as the brand elevates its menu with the addition of new sweet and savory menu offerings – including OREO® Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes, and Southern-inspired entrees like a Louisiana-Style Shrimp Skillet and Shrimp n’ Grits.

Pancakes take center stage at Cracker Barrel this spring. For those looking for a sweet start to the day or a delicious shareable to split with the table, the stuffed cheesecake pancake breakfast is a delight. Choose from the new OREO® Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes which feature Cracker Barrel’s famous buttery pancakes with crispy edges layered with cheesecake filling and topped with OREO® cookie pieces, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle or opt for an existing guest favorite, Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes including cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar alongside strawberry syrup. Both options are served with two eggs and a choice of thick-sliced bacon or smoked sausage.

And the fluffy pancake goodness doesn’t stop there! Cracker Barrel is introducing new Signature Pancake Platters, available in six different flavor toppings – Blueberry, Pecan, Chocolate Chip, Fresh Strawberry, Cinnamon Spiced Apples and Country Peach. Each platter is served with eggs cooked to order and a choice of bacon or sausage.

Equally as craveworthy this spring are two other all-new dishes packed with country-style flavor and zest. The Louisiana-Style Shrimp Skillet features grilled shrimp with a zesty creole sauce, served with new seasoned rice, grilled parmesan bread for dipping, and choice of a country side. Breakfast all day and shrimp lovers alike will also love the Shrimp n’ Grits, featuring tender shrimp simmered in a savory and zesty creole sauce with Andouille sausage, sweet onions, celery and red peppers served over rich n’ creamy “dinner-style” grits, accompanied by grilled parmesan sourdough bread. This dish is exclusively available as part of Cracker Barrel’s iconic all day breakfast menu for a limited time.

Finally, Cracker Barrel invites guests to taste additional new dishes this spring including:

Onion Petals with Country Comeback Sauce : Sweet Southern onion petals, lightly battered and crispy fried, topped with garlic salt and served with a signature Country Comeback dipping sauce – the perfect shareable item or side dish. And don’t forget to try the zesty Country Comeback Sauce with the crave-worthy Crispy Tender Dippers!

: Sweet Southern onion petals, lightly battered and crispy fried, topped with garlic salt and served with a signature Country Comeback dipping sauce – the perfect shareable item or side dish. And don’t forget to try the zesty Country Comeback Sauce with the crave-worthy Crispy Tender Dippers! Strawberry Icebox Pie : A refreshingly sweet and tart treat for the season. This dessert combines a creamy pie filling in a graham cracker crust and finished with a whipped topping and fresh sliced strawberries.

: A refreshingly sweet and tart treat for the season. This dessert combines a creamy pie filling in a graham cracker crust and finished with a whipped topping and fresh sliced strawberries. Pancake Latte : To keep the pancake train rolling, try the new Pancake Latte, made with sweet maple flavor, espresso and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, and a drizzle of 100% pure natural syrup. Available iced or hot.

: To keep the pancake train rolling, try the new Pancake Latte, made with sweet maple flavor, espresso and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, and a drizzle of 100% pure natural syrup. Available iced or hot. Strawberry Peach Lemonade and Spritzer: Cracker Barrel’s old-fashioned lemonade paired with seasonal strawberry puree and peach puree for the ultimate crisp, cold spring beverage combo. Also available as a brunch spritzer with the same flavors but combined with Moscato wine.

