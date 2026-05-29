Nothing Bundt Cakes Debuts Summer 2026 Lineup

Nothing Bundt Cakes is kicking off summer 2026 with two limited-time flavors — the returning S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S and the brand-new Peach Cobbler — plus more seasonal offerings rolling out through August, just in time for Father’s Day, Fourth of July, and everything in between. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S Cake?

The S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S cake makes its seasonal return starting June 1 and runs through July 19. This chocolate cake is loaded with HERSHEY’S milk chocolate chips and mini marshmallows baked right in, then topped with a butter graham streusel that brings the whole campfire experience together. It’s available in all Bundt Cake sizes.

What Is the New Peach Cobbler Cake Pop-Up?

The Peach Cobbler flavor is a brand-new addition to the Nothing Bundt Cakes menu, available June 8–21 while supplies last. It features a peaches and cream cake filled with cinnamon peaches, finished with signature cream cheese frosting and a brown sugar butter crumble. This one is offered exclusively as a personal-sized Bundtlet for its two-week run.

What Other Summer Flavors Are Coming to Nothing Bundt Cakes?

The summer lineup doesn’t stop with S’mores and Peach Cobbler. Several more limited-time flavors are scheduled to arrive throughout the season:

Cinnamon Roll Cake Bundtlet Pop-Up — July 6–19

Lemon Raspberry (returning) in all cake sizes — July 20–Aug. 30

Turtle Cheesecake Swirl Bundtlet Pop-Up — July 27–Aug. 9

What Father’s Day Options Does Nothing Bundt Cakes Offer?

Nothing Bundt Cakes has dedicated Father’s Day gifting options designed to make celebrating dad easy and delicious. The “Best Dad A’round” Decorated Cake and “Best Dad” Bundtini Toppers are available for the holiday and can be ordered online for pickup or delivery.

How to Order Nothing Bundt Cakes for Summer

All summer flavors are available for a limited time at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide. Guests can order online for pickup or delivery at NothingBundtCakes.com or through the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Source: Restaurant News

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