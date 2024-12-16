Preds Fall to Avalanche 5-2



The Nashville Predators had a late push, but they ultimately fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a 5-2 final on Saturday night at Ball Arena. The result sees the Preds split their two-game road trip and move to 1-1-1 against Colorado this season.

Steven Stamkos and Luke Evangelista scored in the final seven minutes of regulation before Colorado added a pair of empty-netters, and the Preds outshot the Avs by a 39-34 margin in a game that could have gone Nashville’s way.

The Preds will now return to Nashville and begin a four-game homestand starting Tuesday night when the Rangers come to town. The Predators will then host Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Carolina before the Christmas break arrives.

Source: Predators

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email