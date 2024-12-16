Vols Announce Full 2025 Baseball Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The defending national champion Tennessee Volunteers officially announced their 2025 schedule on Thursday.

This year’s regular-season slate consists of 38 home games, 15 road contests and three neutral site games.

Tennessee opens its 2025 campaign with eight straight home games, beginning with a series against Hofstra from Feb. 14-16 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Following their eight-game homestand, the Vols will travel to Houston for the 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic, which will be played at Minute Maid Park from Feb. 28 through March 2. UT will square off against a pair of NCAA regional teams in Oklahoma State (Feb. 28) and Arizona (March 2) with a game against Rice (March 1) sandwiched between.

The other two home weekend series in non-conference play include matchups against Samford (Feb. 21-23) and St. Bonaventure (March 7-9) before SEC play kicks off with a marquee home series against 2024 Men’s College World Series semifinalist Florida (March 14-16).

After back-to-back road series against 2024 regional teams in Alabama (March 20-22) and South Carolina (March 28-30), the Vols welcome Texas A&M to Knoxville from April 4-6 for a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s MCWS finals.

Tennessee’s other home conference series are against 2024 MCWS participant Kentucky (April 18-20), Auburn (May 2-4) and in-state rival Vanderbilt (May 9-11). The Vols’ remaining road series feature trips to three of the league’s most intimidating venues as they travel to take on Ole Miss (Aprill 11-13), LSU (April 25-27) and Arkansas (May 16-17).

The 2025 SEC Tournament will once again be held in Hoover, Alabama, but will feature a new format with all 16 of the league’s teams competing in a single elimination format.

In all, the Vols are slated to play 28 games against teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season (12 different opponents), including nine games against opponents that advanced to Omaha in 2024 (Florida, Kentucky, Texas A&M).

The full 2025 schedule can be found HERE.

Game times will be added as they become available and are subject to change. The television schedule will be released in late January or early February.

