Two Critically Injured in Murfreesboro Hotel Shooting

December 16, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police officers are searching for the person who shot two people at the Clarion Inn Hotel late Saturday night.

One man and a woman were shot around 11:10 p.m. while in a vehicle behind the hotel.

The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle stuck a wall while trying to get away. The victims were found in from of the hotel close to the KFC.

Officers began administering first aid until Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel took over medical care.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

