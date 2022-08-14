Predators Single-Game Tickets to Go On Sale Monday, Aug. 15

The Nashville Predators organization announced that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

Currently, Season Ticket Citizens have exclusive presale access to all Predators home games during the 2022-23 season and preseason through their MySmashvilleTix account. Single-game tickets will be available in multiple price levels but are subject to availability by game and price level.

The 2022-23 home schedule includes 12 Saturday Nights in SMASHVILLE, featuring visits from the Flyers, Capitals, Rangers, Lightning, Blue Jackets, Senators, Panthers, Jets, Kraken and Blues. In addition to Saturday nights, Nashville plays at home 12 times on Tuesday, nine times on Thursday, four times on Monday, twice on Friday and once on Sunday. Throughout the 2022-23 season, the Nashville Predators will also offer fans a wide variety of single-game ticket and group promotions that will be announced on Aug. 29.

The Preds 2022-23 season will also feature 11 GOLD games that were introduced as a result of input from Predators Season Ticket Citizens to keep Preds games GOLD and maintain the unrivaled SMASHVILLE atmosphere. These games will only be made available for purchase to fans who reside in the Nashville Predators television viewing area through single-game ticket on sales and ticket package purchases. By restricting the sale of tickets for these games, it is guaranteed that Preds fans receive the best opportunity to attend some of the biggest games in SMASHVILLE. Single-game tickets to all GOLD Games will be non-transferable and cannot be resold. The full list of GOLD games is available at NashvillePredators.com/GoldGames.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2022-23 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com/SeasonTickets or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.