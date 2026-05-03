Popular Tennessee Fisheries Program Reaches 10,000-Mark Milestone

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) popular Tennessee Angler Recognition Program (TARP) has reached the 10,000 entry milestone, from anglers who have recorded trophy-sized catches in Volunteer State waters.

The historic catch was a sauger, measuring 21 ½ inches caught by Beverly Miller of Pulaski on the Cumberland River in Smith County. She is now two fish shy of reaching Master Angler 4 status. The fish, which was caught on an artificial lure, was released back into the river. The TWRA officially certified the catch on April 22.

“My husband and I enjoy the TARP program because it has encouraged us to travel the state to fish for species we wouldn’t have normally fished for and visit places we wouldn’t usually visit,” said Mrs. Miller.

TARP launched in 2003 to recognize anglers for outstanding sportfishing accomplishments, encourage the catch-and-release of trophy-size fish, promote the continued growth of fishing, and provide the TWRA with valuable documentation and information on large fish caught throughout the state. The program now has 27 qualifying fish species.

The TWRA typically receives approximately 500 submissions for the TARP program yearly. There have already been 420 submissions for 2026, on track for a new record in a calendar year.

“We are excited to reach this major milestone,” said Travis Scott, TWRA Assistant Chief of Fisheries. “Fisheries is looking to expand the TARP program by adding more species and Master Angler levels to further highlight Tennessee’s trophy fish potential. We hope these additions will inspire anglers to report their trophy catches.”

Anglers of any age who catch large fish that meet or exceed qualifying lengths may apply. The TWRA Fisheries Division sends these accomplished anglers TARP certificates, featuring reproductions of fish artwork by renowned wildlife artist Joseph R. Tomelleri.

TARP features five levels of angler recognition. Anglers submitting one of any of the 27 qualifying fish species that meet or exceed the minimum “trophy” length requirements receive a Trophy Fish Certificate, depicting the species:

Master Angler I: Anglers submitting five (5) trophy-size fish species, in any combination, receive a Master Angler Level I certificate and patch. Master Angler level II: Anglers submitting five (5) different trophy-size fish receive a Master Angler level II certificate and patch. Master Angler III: Anglers submitting ten (10) different trophy-size fish receive a Master Angler III level certificate and patch. In addition, anglers will receive a gift card courtesy of Bass Pro Shops located in Kodak, Tenn. Master Angler IV: Anglers submitting fifteen (15) different trophy-size fish receive a Master Angler IV certificate, patch, and a trophy. Master Angler V: Anglers submitting twenty (20) different trophy-size fish receive a Master Angler V certificate, patch, and engraved plaque.

The TWRA Fisheries Division developed a chart to identify qualifying fish species and their corresponding minimum length limits. Anglers 13 years of age and older must be licensed at the time of the catch. The fish must be caught legally (in accordance with Tennessee Sportfishing Regulations) within Tennessee waters by rod and reel or cane pole. The application must have documentation of the length provided by either a witness or a photograph. Applications must be submitted within 90 days of the catch.

Since its inception, TWRA has received positive feedback from anglers on the program’s design, which allows them to work at their own pace and is suitable for all ages. The program’s diverse range of fish species provides anglers with the opportunity to travel beyond their regular fishing spot and progress to higher Master Angler levels. Trophy catches have been reported from nearly 100 different bodies of water, ranging from Bristol to Memphis, including small farm ponds, small lakes, mountain streams, and large reservoirs. For more information on locations to fish, visit the TWRA website’s Fishing section.

TARP provides information on locations that produce more trophies of various species, as well as the best time of year to catch a trophy of a specific species. The TWRA employs other methods to collect scientific data and monitor fish populations. In addition, TARP gives the opportunity for new anglers to learn fish identification and the ideal lengths for what is considered a trophy fish. It also serves as a tool in TWRA’s R3 program (Recruit, Retain, Reactivate).

For further information about TARP and the State Record Fish Program, consult the 2025-26 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide or the TWRA website.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

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