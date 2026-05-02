5/2/26: Overcast with a High of 66 and a Low of 46; Current Temp 63, Winds at 7, Chance of Drizzle Later

In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the current temperature is 62.6°F with a wind speed of 6.7 mph. The sky is overcast with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66°F and a low of 46.2°F. Wind gusts are expected to increase up to 11.9 mph this afternoon, with a 25% chance of light drizzle throughout the day. As we look ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 48°F, with winds gusting up to 8.8 mph and continued overcast conditions.

Precipitation remains unlikely, with no significant accumulation expected. The chance of rain is still around 25%, similar to earlier in the day. Overall, the evening weather will maintain the cloudy atmosphere experienced today.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 46°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 5:51am Sunset 7:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light Sunday 68°F 41°F Clear sky Monday 75°F 51°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: light Friday 70°F 41°F Overcast

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