5/2/26: Overcast with a High of 66 and a Low of 46; Current Temp 63, Winds at 7, Chance of Drizzle Later

In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the current temperature is 62.6°F with a wind speed of 6.7 mph. The sky is overcast with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66°F and a low of 46.2°F. Wind gusts are expected to increase up to 11.9 mph this afternoon, with a 25% chance of light drizzle throughout the day. As we look ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 48°F, with winds gusting up to 8.8 mph and continued overcast conditions.
Precipitation remains unlikely, with no significant accumulation expected. The chance of rain is still around 25%, similar to earlier in the day. Overall, the evening weather will maintain the cloudy atmosphere experienced today.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|66°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|68°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|75°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|65°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|70°F
|41°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!