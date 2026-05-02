How to Spot the Top Scams That Started on Social Media

From: Federal Trade Commission

If you’re on social media, you know posts from friends and family might not be the only ones on your newsfeed — scammers are there too. FTC data shows that losses to scams on social media have been increasing dramatically since 2020 — people reported losing $2.1 billion to these scams in 2025 alone. The FTC’s new data spotlight brings to light some of the insights about what scams people experience on social media. Keep reading to learn how to scroll past the scams.

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Here’s what we know about the top scams that started on apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram:

Shopping scams were the most reported scam on social media. Scammers post ads offering high-priced items for cheap. If you click, you might end up on a site that’s impersonating a well-known brand. Most people said their items never arrived, while others said what came in the mail was either a knock off or simply not what they ordered.

Scammers post ads offering high-priced items for cheap. If you click, you might end up on a site that’s impersonating a well-known brand. Most people said their items never arrived, while others said what came in the mail was either a knock off or simply not what they ordered. More than half of the reported losses came from investment scams . Scammers use ads and testimonials offering to teach you a fool-proof way to beat the stock market. But investing always comes with risk.

Scammers use ads and testimonials offering to teach you a fool-proof way to beat the stock market. But investing always comes with risk. Nearly 60% of people who reported losing money to a romance scam in 2025 said it started on social media. Scammers use what’s in your profile to build a connection only to later invent a problem that requires you to send them money. And some scammers mix love with money by casually offering investment advice to draw you onto a fake investment platform.

To avoid scams on social media:

Limit who can see your posts and contacts on social media. Visit your privacy settings to set some restrictions so scammers have less to work with.

Visit your privacy settings to set some restrictions so scammers have less to work with. Never let someone you met on social media direct your investment decisions. Instead, learn more about spotting investment scams.

Instead, learn more about spotting investment scams. Before you buy, check out the company. Search online for its name plus “scam” or “complaint.”

Learn more ways to spot and avoid scams at ftc.gov/scams. If you spot a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

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