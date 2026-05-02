5/2/26: Clear Morning with a High of 66, Low Tonight at 50, Winds Up to 13; Slight Chance of Precipitation Later

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 47.3°F with a light wind of 3.4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66.4°F and a low of 46°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, peaking at 13.5 mph, with a 27% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rainfall is anticipated.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F with winds remaining moderate, up to 11.4 mph. The sky will be mainly clear, with the precipitation chance holding steady at 27%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 46°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 27% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 5:51am Sunset 7:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 66°F 46°F Overcast Sunday 68°F 43°F Clear sky Monday 75°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 55°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 64°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 70°F 44°F Overcast

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