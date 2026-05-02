5/2/26: Clear Morning with a High of 66, Low Tonight at 50, Winds Up to 13; Slight Chance of Precipitation Later

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 47.3°F with a light wind of 3.4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66.4°F and a low of 46°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, peaking at 13.5 mph, with a 27% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rainfall is anticipated.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F with winds remaining moderate, up to 11.4 mph. The sky will be mainly clear, with the precipitation chance holding steady at 27%.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|68°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|75°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|64°F
|45°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|70°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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