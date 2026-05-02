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Home Weather 5/2/26: Clear Morning with a High of 66, Low Tonight at 50,...

5/2/26: Clear Morning with a High of 66, Low Tonight at 50, Winds Up to 13; Slight Chance of Precipitation Later

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 47.3°F with a light wind of 3.4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66.4°F and a low of 46°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, peaking at 13.5 mph, with a 27% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rainfall is anticipated.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F with winds remaining moderate, up to 11.4 mph. The sky will be mainly clear, with the precipitation chance holding steady at 27%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
46°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
27% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 66°F 46°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 43°F Clear sky
Monday 75°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 55°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 64°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 70°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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