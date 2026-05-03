What Hair Color Is Right for You?

An expert guide to choosing your most luminous, life-enhancing shade — from the stylists who do this every day.

BY THE EXPERT STYLISTS OF A MOMENT’S PEACE SALON — FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE

There is a moment — somewhere between the shampoo bowl and the mirror reveal — when a woman sees herself differently. Her color is right. Her eyes are brighter. Her skin seems to glow. The room feels lighter. That moment is not an accident. It is the result of a conversation, a consultation, and a deeply skilled colorist who understood exactly what this woman needed — not just what was trending.

At A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa, that moment is what we work toward every single day. With over 20 years serving Middle Tennessee and thousands of color transformations behind us, our stylists have developed a philosophy rooted in one truth: the right hair color does not just change how you look. It changes how you feel. And that is the real luxury.

So how do you find your right color? It begins with understanding the factors that make a shade sing — or fall flat. Here, we break it down.

“The right hair color doesn’t just change how you look — it changes how you feel. That’s the real luxury.”

Start With Your Skin Tone — It Is Your Foundation

Before we even open a color book, we look at you. Your skin tone is the canvas your hair color will live on every single day — and understanding whether you are warm, cool, or neutral is the single most important step in choosing a flattering shade.

Warm skin tones carry undertones of gold, peach, or bronze — think olive complexions, golden-beige skin, or skin that tans easily. These complexions glow alongside warm hair colors: honey blondes, caramel and butterscotch balayage, rich chestnut browns, auburn, and warm golden highlights. Cool-toned clients tend to have pink, red, or bluish undertones — fair porcelain skin, rosy cheeks, or complexions that burn before they tan. These women look stunning in ash blondes, cool platinum, espresso browns, deep burgundy, and icy or cool-toned highlights. If you fall somewhere in the middle — lucky you, you are neutral-toned, which means you can wear nearly any color with confidence.

A quick self-test: look at the veins on the inside of your wrist in natural light. Blue or purple veins suggest cool undertones. Green veins signal warm undertones. A mix of both? Neutral. This one observation is one of the first things our colorists check during every consultation.

Eye Color: The Detail That Elevates Everything

While skin tone sets the foundation, eye color adds the finishing touch. It is the detail that makes a color choice move from flattering to absolutely breathtaking.

Blue or grey eyes: are electrified by cooler tones — platinum blonde, ash brown, and soft icy highlights create a striking contrast that makes blue eyes pop with intensity.

Green or hazel eyes: come alive beside warm, earthy tones. Think golden honey, strawberry blonde, copper, and warm chestnut — colors that pull out the gold and amber flecks in the iris.

Brown eyes: are versatile and stunning in nearly everything, but particularly rich in deep chocolate, warm caramel balayage, mocha, and glossy jet black. Adding dimension through highlights adds depth without diluting their natural warmth.

Be Honest About Your Lifestyle — Your Stylist Will Thank You

This is the part of the consultation where we get real with our clients, and it is one of the most loving things a stylist can do. Because a gorgeous color that requires a salon visit every four weeks is not gorgeous if your life does not make room for that.

Ask yourself: How much time am I willing to spend on maintenance? How often am I realistically booking appointments? Do I style my hair daily, or is a wash-and-go more my reality?

High-maintenance looks — vivid fashion colors, platinum blonde, dramatic bleach-and-tone, precise root touch-ups — are stunning, but they require commitment. Low-to-medium maintenance options like balayage, lived-in brunettes, and shadow root techniques are engineered specifically for the woman who wants to look effortlessly expensive between appointments. These techniques grow out beautifully, with no harsh demarcation line, and they remain gorgeous for 12 to 20 weeks with proper at-home care.

At A Moment’s Peace, we believe your color should work with your life — not against it. During your consultation, be transparent about your schedule, your budget, and your styling habits. A skilled colorist will tailor a result that fits all three.

“Your color should work with your life — not against it. That is what a skilled colorist creates.”

The Color Menu: A Quick Guide to Your Options

Not all color techniques are created equal — and knowing the difference helps you walk into any consultation feeling confident and informed.

Balayage: a French hand-painting technique that creates soft, sun-kissed dimension from mid-shaft to ends. Natural, low-maintenance, and endlessly flattering. Ideal for the woman who wants effortless luxury.

Highlights & Foils: precise, consistent lightening applied in sections throughout the hair. Creates a brighter, more uniform result. Excellent for women seeking a more polished, classic blonde look.

Single-Process Color: all-over color applied root to end. Perfect for full gray coverage, rich brunette tones, or a bold, intentional color refresh.

Toning & Glossing: a shine-enhancing service applied over existing color to neutralize brassiness, add vibrancy, and extend the life of any color. Our most underrated luxury service.

Fashion & Creative Color: vivid, unconventional shades from rose gold and copper to deep violet and dimensional red. These require pre-lightening and precise formulation — and in the right hands, are absolutely extraordinary.

The Role of Your At-Home Routine

Salon color is only half the equation. What happens between appointments determines how long your investment lasts, how vibrant your color stays, and how healthy your hair remains. Our stylists consistently recommend: sulfate-free, color-safe shampoo and conditioner (we love our Kerastase collection available in-salon), weekly deep conditioning treatments, and a heat protectant applied every time before hot tools.

For blondes especially, a weekly purple toning mask is non-negotiable — it neutralizes the brassy yellow tones that develop over time and keeps platinum and honey blondes looking fresh and intentional. Ask your stylist at A Moment’s Peace for a personalized product recommendation at your next appointment. What works for one hair type may not be right for yours.

The Best Color Is the One Made for You

At A Moment’s Peace, we do not believe in one-size-fits-all beauty. We believe in deeply personal transformations — color choices that consider your whole self, your unique features, your lifestyle, and your vision for who you want to see in the mirror.

Whether you are stepping into the salon for the first time or returning for your quarterly color refresh, know this: you are in the hands of stylists who take the art of color seriously. Who study it, love it, and practice it with precision and care.

Ready for your own transformation? Book an appointment with A Moment’s Peace to work with a professional colorist who can create a look tailored specifically to you.

Come see us at our Franklin, Tennessee salon and let us find your color. Because when it is right, you will feel it — and so will everyone who sees you.

Join us on Facebook or Instagram for the latest creations at AMP and see how our clients bring their color stories to life every day.

A Moment’s Peace | 9050 Carothers Pkwy, Suite 108, Franklin, TN 37067 | amomentspeace.com | (615) 224-0770

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