5/2/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs of 66 and Lows of 46; Current Temp 63 and Wind at 7 mph With No Precipitation

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 62.8°F with a wind speed of 7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 66°F while the low dipped to 46.2°F. Winds during the day were notable, with gusts of up to 18.3 mph, and there was a 24% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rain has occurred.
For tonight, expect overcast skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 48.9°F. Wind conditions will remain consistent, with gusts again possible up to 18.3 mph. The chance of precipitation persists at 24% for the evening.
Today's Details
High
66°F
Low
46°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:33pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|75°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|65°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|70°F
|41°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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