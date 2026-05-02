5/2/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs of 66 and Lows of 46; Current Temp 63 and Wind at 7 mph With No Precipitation

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 62.8°F with a wind speed of 7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 66°F while the low dipped to 46.2°F. Winds during the day were notable, with gusts of up to 18.3 mph, and there was a 24% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rain has occurred.

For tonight, expect overcast skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 48.9°F. Wind conditions will remain consistent, with gusts again possible up to 18.3 mph. The chance of precipitation persists at 24% for the evening.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 46°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 5:51am Sunset 7:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 66°F 46°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 41°F Clear sky Monday 75°F 52°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: light Friday 70°F 41°F Overcast

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