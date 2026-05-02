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Home Weather 5/2/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs of 66 and Lows of 46; Current...

5/2/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs of 66 and Lows of 46; Current Temp 63 and Wind at 7 mph With No Precipitation

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 62.8°F with a wind speed of 7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 66°F while the low dipped to 46.2°F. Winds during the day were notable, with gusts of up to 18.3 mph, and there was a 24% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rain has occurred.

For tonight, expect overcast skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 48.9°F. Wind conditions will remain consistent, with gusts again possible up to 18.3 mph. The chance of precipitation persists at 24% for the evening.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
46°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 66°F 46°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 41°F Clear sky
Monday 75°F 52°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Friday 70°F 41°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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