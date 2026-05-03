5/2/26: Clear Skies And 51°F With Calm Winds; High Reached 66°F Today, Low Dropped To 46°F Tonight

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 50.9°F with a wind speed of 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, providing a calm atmosphere for the evening.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 66°F, while the low was 46.2°F. Wind speeds were recorded up to 11.3 mph, and there was a precipitation chance of 31%, although no rain fell during the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Winds will remain consistent, with gusts potentially reaching up to 11.3 mph. The overcast conditions will continue into the night, with the same chance of precipitation persisting.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 46°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 31% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 5:51am Sunset 7:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 66°F 46°F Overcast Sunday 68°F 41°F Mainly clear Monday 83°F 53°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 64°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 68°F 42°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email