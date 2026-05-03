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Home Weather 5/2/26: Clear Skies And 51°F With Calm Winds; High Reached 66°F Today,...

5/2/26: Clear Skies And 51°F With Calm Winds; High Reached 66°F Today, Low Dropped To 46°F Tonight

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Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 50.9°F with a wind speed of 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, providing a calm atmosphere for the evening.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 66°F, while the low was 46.2°F. Wind speeds were recorded up to 11.3 mph, and there was a precipitation chance of 31%, although no rain fell during the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Winds will remain consistent, with gusts potentially reaching up to 11.3 mph. The overcast conditions will continue into the night, with the same chance of precipitation persisting.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
46°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
31% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 66°F 46°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 41°F Mainly clear
Monday 83°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 64°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 68°F 42°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

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