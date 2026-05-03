MTSU’s Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment induct 3 more into alumni Wall of Fame

Middle Tennessee State University’s Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment recently inducted three accomplished alumni into its prestigious Wall of Fame, continuing a 25-year tradition of honoring industry leaders whose careers reflect excellence, innovation and strong ties to the university.

This year’s honorees, Artis Twyman, Forrest Sanders and Brandon Bell, were recognized during the annual Wall of Fame and Student Scholarship Awards Ceremony held April 24 in the James Union Ballroom. The event celebrated the professional achievements of the inductees, while also highlighting

the next generation of media professionals, awarding more than 50 scholarships and over a dozen student honors.

MORE MTSU NEWS

“Our Wall of Fame inductees are known for their excellence, hard work and exceptional dedication. Quite simply, they are the best of the best,” said Dean Beverly Keel. She continued, “They represent MTSU well at the highest levels wherever they go, and their careers have taken them to exciting places, from professional sports and the Grammy stage to the front line of numerous news stories. They embody what we hope to instill in our students and serve as role models for the next generation of storytellers and truth-tellers. They inspire our students to dream bigger and prove that MTSU students' dreams can come true.”

Twyman, now in his seventh year as vice president of communications for the Los Angeles Rams, has built a decades-long career in professional sports communications. Entering his 24th season with the organization, he oversees media relations and directs the team’s overall communications strategy. Over

the course of his tenure, Twyman has held multiple leadership roles within the Rams organization, contributing to a communications department recognized with the Pro Football Writers Association’s prestigious Pete Rozelle Award following the 2018 season. A graduate of Tennessee State University,

Twyman earned his master’s degree in mass communications from MTSU.

Sanders, a 2007 MTSU graduate, has carved out a distinctive path in broadcast journalism as a solo video journalist at NewsChannel 5 in Nashville. Known for producing “good news” features that spotlight

MTSU is an equal opportunity, non-racially identifiable, educational institution that does not discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

individuals making a positive impact, Sanders writes, shoots and edits his own stories — a skill set that has earned him 43 Emmy Awards. A four-time National Press Photographers Association Solo Video Journalist of the Year, Sanders is also an educator, contributing to NPPA’s News Video Workshop and

mentoring the next generation of visual storytellers.

Bell, a Grammy Award-winning engineer, mixer and producer based in Nashville, has worked across a wide range of genres including country, Americana, rock and bluegrass. His credits include collaborations with major artists such as Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss and Union Station, and the Zac

Brown Band. Bell has earned multiple Grammy Awards, including honors for Best Bluegrass Album and Best Americana Album, and has received additional nominations for engineering excellence. A graduate of MTSU’s Recording Industry program, Bell has served as the studio director and chief engineer at

Southern Ground Nashville since 2014.

The recent induction ceremony also emphasized student achievement, with scholarships and awards supporting more than 50 students across the college’s academic programs.

“As an out-of-state student who moved here to pursue greater opportunities, I am incredibly grateful to have received the Jim and Ann Free Scholarship,” said senior Music Business major Emily Eastep- VanLinden. “It relieves a significant financial burden that once felt like it could be halting my dreams. This

support allows me to focus on completing my final semester and continuing my academic journey at MTSU.”

The Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment offers Bachelor of Science degrees in Advertising and Public Relations, Animation, Journalism, Video and Film Production, Media and Entertainment, Photography, Media Management, Interactive Media, and Audio Production and Recording Industry, as

well as graduate programs including a Master of Fine Arts in Recording Arts Technologies, a Master of Science in Media and Communication, a Master of Science in Digital Media and a Master of Fine Arts in Film and Television.

In addition to its academic programs, the college is home to the Center for Innovation in Media, the Center for Popular Music, the Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies, and WMOT- FM, a 100,000-watt public radio station serving Middle Tennessee. For more information, visit https://sbcme.mtsu.edu or contact Stacey Tadlock ([email protected]).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email