MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (March 3, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Property Crimes Unit is investigating several car break-ins in a NW Murfreesboro neighborhood. Detectives are asking residents to lock their cars.

Two individuals were recorded on video checking for unlocked cars on Butterfly Bend off Florence Road on Feb. 28 around 3:30 a.m. A third person is also seen getting out of an unknown model white car.

A car was broken into, and a wallet was stolen from a home in the 2900 block of Butterfly Bend. Nothing was stolen from another vehicle on the same street since the doors were locked.

Another car was vandalized on Tabitha Street the same night, but nothing was stolen.

Detectives are asking residents to Park Smart by locking their cars and removing valuables.

If you recognized the car the individuals were seen leaving in, you are asked to call Detective Doug Arrington at 629-201-5522 or email [email protected]