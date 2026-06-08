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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ Boynton

OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ Boynton

By
Jennifer Haley
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Robert-Bob-Boynton

Robert “Bob” Boynton, age 83, passed away May 19, 2026 in Murfreesboro. He was a native of Brunswick, GA and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 45 years. He served in the United States Navy.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bob” Boynton and Mildred Westbrook Boynton; and brother, Donald Boynton.

He is survived by his wife of 3- years, Betty Boynton; sons, Victor (Donna) Boynton and James (Beth) Griffith; daughter, Angela (B.J.) Towe; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 2:00 PM, June 30, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Military Honors.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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