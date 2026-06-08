OBITUARY: Don Franklin Brown

Don Franklin Brown, age 92, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2026 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford. He was a native of Leicester, NC.

Don proudly served twenty years in the U.S. Air Force and three years in the Army. He was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After studying plant and soil science at Middle Tennessee State University, he and his beloved wife spent forty-eight years tending to a beautiful garden. Every chance they got, they traveled back to their roots of the Great Smoky Mountains. Memory of Don lives on through his wife, children and grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie H. and Ellen Rogers Brown, brothers; Thomas Brown, Cecil Brown, Howard Brown, Hobart Brown and William Geter “Buster” Brown and sisters; Betty Jean Daughridge, Virginia Lee Brown Lewis, Ethel Brown McFalls and Nancy Sue Brown.

He is survived by his wife Geneva Worley Brown, son, Keith (Tristan) Brown, daughters; Celeste (Tony) Arman and Donna (Jay) Whittington, grandchildren; Kenneth Brown, Michelle Everatt, Selina Hyzer, Alicia Monroe, Justice Arman and Devan Arman and great-grandchildren; Meila Hyzer, Keenan Hyzer, Ember Monroe, Dawson Arman, Devalyn Arman, Weston Cooper Carter-Brown and Sadie Everatt.

A private graveside service will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

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