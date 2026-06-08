Tennessee Lottery Results for June 8, 2026

Tennessee Lottery players have plenty to follow this Monday, June 8, 2026, with fresh results posted for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4. With major jackpots like $225 million for Powerball and $392 million for Mega Millions, there are big prizes up for grabs. Check the latest numbers and upcoming draw details below, and be sure to visit again for the next round of winning results.

Powerball

16 32 55 59 64 PB 03 Double Play 03 18 26 52 54 PB 08

Mega Millions

13 30 50 52 66 MB 02

Lotto America

08 22 24 37 47 SB 05

Tennessee Cash

05 13 25 26 27 CB 02

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

03 16 27 28 38

Millionaire for Life

02 18 29 32 51 LB 02

Cash 3 Evening 08 02 03 WB 04 Morning 07 07 04 WB 05 Midday 01 08 06 WB 01 Evening 08 00 09 WB 07 Morning 05 07 06 WB 07

Cash 4 Evening 08 07 02 00 WB 02 Morning 03 03 05 08 WB 07 Midday 07 00 03 07 WB 04 Evening 07 01 04 08 WB 08 Morning 07 06 08 09 WB 09

For more Tennessee Lottery updates and the latest winning numbers, check back after each drawing.

All lottery numbers and results on this site are unofficial and provided for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee accuracy. Always verify results with the official lottery operator in your state. This site is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or approved by any lottery organization, including Powerball or Mega Millions. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. We are not liable for any errors or outcomes resulting from use of this information. For more information visit TNLottery.com

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