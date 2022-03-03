The TSSAA postseason continues as many teams in Middle Tennessee continue their journey to the State Championship. Earlier this week some local rivals faced each other and the Regional Finals are set to tip off Thursday, March 3rd. All teams have already qualified for the Sectionals portion of the tournament which puts you one win away from the State Tournament. The Sectionals games will take place on Monday, March 7th.

Class 4A West Regional Championship

Lebanon vs. Beech, Thursday March, 3rd at 7 PM at Hendersonville High School.

Ravenwood vs. Independence, Thursday, March 3rd at 7 PM at Summit High School.

Class 4A East Regional Championship

Stewarts Creek vs. Cane Ridge, Thursday, March 3rd at 7 PM at Stewarts Creek High School.

Class 3A West Regional Championship

Portland vs. MLK, Thursday, March 3rd at 7 PM at Maplewood High School.

Class 3A East Regional Championship

Page vs. Stone Memorial, Thursday, March 3rd at 7 PM at Tullahoma High School.

Class 2A West Regional Championship

Fairview vs. Summertown, Thursday, March 3rd at 7 PM at Mt. Pleasant High School.

Class 1A East Regional Championship