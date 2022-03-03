Prime Video and Amazon announced immersive experiences and entertainment that will put viewers center stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

The power of Amazon will bring the show-stopping event into the homes and hands of fans with one-of-a-kind activations from Amazon Live, Amazon Music, Amazon Fashion, IMDb TV, and more, making it the most fan-centric awards show yet. Additionally, Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC announced that Elaina Smith, Kristin Cavallari, Priscilla Block, and Zuri Hall will host the ACM Awards Red Carpet Show on Prime Video from 7–8 p.m. EST/4–5 p.m. PST. The party before the party will give fans VIP access to all the excitement from the red carpet, including the night’s biggest fashion trends, a look behind the scenes, and a special performance from Kat & Alex.

Interactive Red Carpet Experience

Amazon Live will stream an interactive, shoppable version of Prime Video’s red carpet pre-show starting at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST to prominent Amazon placements including the Amazon Homepage, the ACM Awards Storefront, Amazon Fashion homepage, and the Amazon Live homepage. Customers watching the show online will be able to ask the hosts, artists, and celebrities questions via Amazon Live’s chat feature. While they watch the show, customers can seamlessly shop the product carousel, featuring top artist merchandise and Amazon Fashion curations. Following the Livestream, the red carpet preshow will remain shoppable on the ACM Awards storefront, Amazon Fashion homepage, the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop, and the Amazon Live homepage. Fans can also gear up for the ACM Awards ahead of this weekend with exclusive Dolly Parton merch, and pre-order both her new album and novel Run Rose Run on her Amazon Music store, as well as merch from a host of today’s country stars on the ACM Awards Storefront.

Livestream on Tik Tok

Catch country music’s hottest trends during Amazon Fashion’s red carpet livestream on TikTok beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST, with entertainment correspondent Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) and special appearances by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob), Gabi Daiagi (@gabidaiagi), and Lauren Wolfe (@laurenwolfe). Viewers will be able to shop for fan gear printed and fulfilled by Merch by Amazon to celebrate country music legends, including Dolly Parton and Walker Hayes, as well as Amazon Fashion curations, including Best of the West, Boots Made for Walking, and Inspired by the Red Carpet, directly from the livestream. Customers can support Lifting Lives, ACM’s philanthropic arm dedicated to improving lives through the power of music, at no cost when they shop through AmazonSmile.

Amazon Pre-Show Event

For a special deep dive into the world of the Academy of Country Music Awards, fans can hear new episodes of the Amazon Original podcast, Country Heat Weekly on March 3 and March 10. Podcast hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson will be reporting from Allegiant Stadium, and are set to host the first Amazon Music preshow event on Sunday, March 6 beginning at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Come back to the Twitch channel on March 7 at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST to tune into both hosts broadcasting live again from the red carpet, interviewing artists as they prepare to walk into the awards.

Special Performance by BRELAND

Previously announced Breakthrough Artist from Amazon Music, BRELAND, will perform his new song “Praise The Lord” during the main show. Breakthrough is the emerging artist program from Amazon Music, aimed at amplifying the best new talent and championing artists early in their careers. BRELAND is the second country music artist to be named to the program since this year’s ACM Awards co-host Gabby Barrett was selected in 2020.

On March 8 beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, fans will be able to relive all of the excitement of the entire 57th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, as well as a special rebroadcast of performances. On March 10 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can also watch the Awards in the Amazon Music app.

The two-hour 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, featuring more than 20 performances, will livestream globally without commercial interruption and is hosted by icon Dolly Parton and co-hosted by reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett and reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen.

Previously announced performers Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”), Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young, Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson (performing a special Dolly Parton tribute), Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Mitchell Tenpenny, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden (“Just The Way”), Thomas Rhett, Walker Hayes, and Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music, BRELAND (“Praise The Lord”) will all hit the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.