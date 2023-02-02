RCS & MCS Schools Delayed 2 Hours on February 2 Due to Inclement Weather

School Closures for Wednesday, February 2, 2023:

Rutherford County Schools

To be on the safe side, All Rutherford County Schools will open on a two-hour delay today.

This is James Evans with Rutherford County Schools. Because of continued mixed precipitation, we want to give all hours more visibility before completing bus routes or for students who are driving to schools.

So all Rutherford County Schools and bus routes will operate on a two-hour delay today. For example, if your bus stop time is normally 6 a.m., it will be 8 a.m. today. Same for all school openings.

This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.

Murfreesboro City Schools

MCS will open on 2-hour delay Thursday, February 2nd. ESP will open at 7am. Staff report one hour late. Integrated special education prek morning class including peers will not meet today. The afternoon classes for integrated and typical peers will begin at regular time. Full day voluntary prek will be on 2 hour delay.

