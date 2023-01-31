RCS Schools Closed February 1 Due to Threat of Inclement Weather

School Closures for Wednesday, February 1, 2023:

Rutherford County Schools

Because of the forecast for freezing rain and icy roads impacting our county this evening and tomorrow morning, Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan has announced that Rutherford County Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

An announcement tomorrow about the status of extracurricular activities that are scheduled for Wednesday evening and that decision will be based on how the road conditions change throughout the day.

