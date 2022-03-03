DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes mm46.5 – 47

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime partial ramp lane closures for extruded panel sigh installation.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes, mm 48 – 48.5

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for traffic shift and construction activities.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51 – 53

· Thurs., 3/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple shoulder closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for traffic loops.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51 – 53

· Fri. 3/4 – Mon. 3/7 (continuous) There will be multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split to replace damaged concrete.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction. (mm 74)

ITS Maintenance, mm 91.4

· Thurs., 3/3 8 p.m. – 5a .m., There will be three right lanes (of seven) closed on I-65 NB, two left lanes (of four) on the ramp from Briley/Ellington to I-65 NB, and rolling roadblocks to remove and replace DMS 6 north of Due West Ave. There will also be a single left lane closure on I-65 SB. This is planned for Thursday night, with Sunday night as a back-up.

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be as outside shoulder closure on I-65 at MM 91.4

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) , mm 53- mm80

· Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

· LOOK AHEAD Thurs., 3/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be night lane closures and rolling road blocks to remove existing overhead sign at MM 59.

GILES COUNTY, I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· Mon., 3/7 – Wed., 3/9, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Giles County.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-24

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routs mm 19 – 20

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures for extruded panel sigh installation.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Milling and Paving Operations. North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. 1 ramp will be closed at a time. Ramp to be operational again the following morning.

SUMNER COUNTY, I-65

Subsurface drilling operations for geotechnical engineering/analysis, mm 98 – mm 105

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-65 SB and NB will have intermittent lane closures for subsurface drilling.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch mm 15.2 – 17.4

· 24/7, There will be long term lane closures on I-840 in both directions for bridge approach slab work. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures for extruded panel sign installation.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The resurfacing on SR 1 from near south of Woodmont Blvd. (LM 13) to 15th Ave. (LM 17)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (including weekends), There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for guardrail, concrete and utility adjustment operations.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave (mm 20 – mm 20.32)

· Nightly, Continuous 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete.

· Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 155

Repair of the Bridge on SR 155 at the Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend) (MM 24.86)

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excluding weekends), There will be nightly lane closures on Briley Pkwy (SR 155) NB and SB at L.M. 24.86 at Cockrill Bend . One lane will remain open in each direction.

MACON COUNTY, SR 52

Traffic Signal Installation at Ellington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 52 at Ellington Drive for Traffic Signal installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76 AND SR 112

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading Operations, Lane closures will be intermittent

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR 1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations and short duration closures (5-10 min) for beam setting operations at bridge over Stones River.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Gateway Drive Extension

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, SR 174

Local Programs: Goodlettsville traffic flow improvements and traffic signal upgrades

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure on eastbound SR-174 (Long Hollow Pk) before Caldwell Dr for construction of a concrete island and curb ramps.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Local Programs: Sr-96 West Multi-Use Trail

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on SR-106 for water line relocation

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

The replacement of a 60″ corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65

· Continuous, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for punchlist items and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform punchlist items.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for punchlist items. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

>>POTHOLE PATCHING / MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

*NOTE: All pothole repairs are weather contingent

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Emergency In place paving

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-40 from McCrory Lane exit 192 to SR 251 OHB exit 199 for emergency pothole repairs. (mm 191.8 – 201)

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Emergency In place paving

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm 104 – 111)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Emergency In place paving

· Friday, 3/4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., 840 eastbound ramp to 24 East (Exit 53) will be closed for repaving from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and the 840 westbound ramp to 24 East (Exit 53B) will be down to one lane from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (mm 74 – 80)

· Sun. 3/6 – Wed. 3/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm89 – 97)

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm89 – 96)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Emergency In place paving

· Thurs., 3/3, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm 55 – 62)

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Emergency In-place paving

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for emergency spot paving activities. (mm 236 – 245)

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Milling and Paving

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound. (mm 18 – 19)

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway repair/patching

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of Harding Pike from Vine Ct. to Woodlawn Dr. for roadway repair and patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Roadway repair/patching

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on Franklin Pike from Morriswood Dr. to S. Meade Pkwy. for roadway patching and repair. (mm 4.12 – 4.39)

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway patching

· Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures in both directions of Charlotte Pike from 51st Ave. to 28th Ave. for roadway patching. (mm 8.6 – 10.3)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Single, alternating WB lane closures on Lebanon Pike 200′ east of Spence Lane for milling and surface patching.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.