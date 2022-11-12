Page Wins Thrilling Game Against Mt. Juliet to Advance to Next Round of the Playoffs

Final Score:

Page- 42

Mt. Juliet- 39

Page (10-2) moves onto the quarterfinals in the 2022 TSSAA Playoffs after holding on to defeat Mt. Juliet (9-3).

The first quarter of this game started fairly slow with only one touchdown being scored. Jon’Mikael Crudup got this game started for the Golden Bears and gave them the lead with seven minutes left in the first period.

This game would pick up quickly from the second quarter on as both teams’ offenses started to put together some incredible drives.

Mt. Juliet would kick a field goal early in the second giving them a 10-0 lead.

Caden Walker got the Patriots on the board for the first time. Page would score two more touchdowns before the half coming by way of a touchdown pass from Colin Hurd to Ethan Lisman and a very shocking fumble recovery with only 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Patriots would hold the lead for most of the game after carrying a 21-10 advantage into the third quarter. Mt. Juliet did not make it easy for the Patriots. On two straight possessions, the Bears blocked two punts and returned both of them for touchdowns giving them a 24-21 lead. Deon Waller blocked both of those kicks. Dearrius Morton recovered one in the endzone and Waller recovered the other.

Hurd connected with Boyce Smith for a touchdown just before the end of the third quarter. Page was able to answer back and keep their composure after starting off shaky in the second half.

The scoring did not stop in the fourth quarter. Walker scored his second of the night on their first drive. Page’s Brendan Anes also ran for a touchdown.

Mt. Juliet fought until the very end of this contest. Tyler Travers scored a massive touchdown with eight minutes left in the game putting them within only three points. Osize Daniyan also caught a touchdown with only 2:55 left. If the Golden Bears could have had one more stop on defense they would have had a chance to win the game but Page converted a fourth down with 1:39 left which was enough to run the clock out.

Page will take on fellow Williamson County school Nolensville (12-0). The Knights will host this game next Friday, November 18th. Earlier this season they faced off and Nolensville won 27-21 in overtime.