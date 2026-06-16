Dewey Wayne West, 70, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2026, and entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior. While his family grieves his loss, they find comfort in knowing that he is now free from pain, healed and whole, and singing joyfully in God’s heavenly choir.

Dewey was born on August 13, 1955, to the late Dewey Clyde West and Agnes Marie McCloud Pope. He was a man who loved deeply and lived life on his own terms. Known for being hard-headed and stubborn to the core, those who knew him best also knew the tremendous love and loyalty that filled his heart.

Dewey had a passion for music and singing and could often be found sharing a song or enjoying the melodies that brought him so much happiness throughout his life. He loved coaching his children when they were young, creating memories that would last a lifetime. He was also a devoted fan of westerns and NASCAR, never missing an opportunity to enjoy the things that brought him joy.

Above all else, Dewey loved his family. His greatest pride was found in his children, grandchildren, and the life he built alongside his beloved wife. His presence, humor, determination, and unwavering love will be missed beyond measure.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Haffner; his sisters, Patricia Lee and Janice Campbell; his brothers, Gary West and Michael Pope; and his grandsons, Jackson and Beckett.

Dewey is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Tammy West of Murfreesboro; his sons, Mathew (Melissa) Haffner of Brentwood and Jeffery (Mary) West of Shelbyville; and his daughter, Ashley (Mark) Schmith of Columbia. He also leaves behind eight cherished grandchildren: Jacob and Ethan Haffner, Kyle and Chloe West, Mathew Woods, Harrison, Owen, and Charlie Schmith, three beloved great-grandchildren; and several cherished nieces and nephews. Along with many extended family members and dear friends, they will forever treasure his memory and the love he shared throughout his life.

Though our hearts are heavy with sorrow, we rejoice in knowing that Dewey’s earthly struggles are over. We can imagine him now with a strong voice and a joyful heart, singing in God’s choir, reunited with loved ones gone before him, and finally experiencing the peace and healing of Heaven.

Visitation with the West family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm with Cody Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the West family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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