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Home Weather 6/16/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 84 and Low of 60;...

6/16/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 84 and Low of 60; Wind Up to 8 MPH, Clear Tonight with a Low Near 70

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 60.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 1.8 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast calls for a high of 83.7°F and a low of 59°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 8.5 mph. There is a 4% chance of rain, with no expected accumulation. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 69.8°F, and the skies are expected to clear, with winds calming to around 7 mph.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
59°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 84°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 90°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 76°F 70°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 75°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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