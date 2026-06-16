6/16/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 84 and Low of 60; Wind Up to 8 MPH, Clear Tonight with a Low Near 70

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 60.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 1.8 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast calls for a high of 83.7°F and a low of 59°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 8.5 mph. There is a 4% chance of rain, with no expected accumulation. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 69.8°F, and the skies are expected to clear, with winds calming to around 7 mph.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
59°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|84°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|90°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|76°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|76°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|61°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|75°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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