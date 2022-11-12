2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2 Playoffs

Week 2 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve got final scores for you.

The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Davidson County

Clarksville 6 at Cane Ridge 42

CPA 21 at Lausanne 13

Christian Brothers 14 at MBA 33

FRA 21 at Chattanooga Christian 36

McCallie 38 at Ensworth 28

Silverdale 13 at Lipscomb Academy 77

East Nashville 40 at Waverly Central

Maury County

Riverside 18 at Mt. Pleasant 13

Robertson County

Springfield 38 at Munford 13

Bledsoe Co. 14 at East Robertson 38

Rutherford County

Blackman 35 at Coffee Co. 31

MTCS 25 at Jackson Christian 27

Lebanon 7 at Oakland 41

Smyrna 21 at Beech 24

Sumner County

Portland 7 at Henry Co. 42

Westmoreland 17 at Tyner 42

Pope John Paul 7 at Brentwood Academy 38

Wilson County

Page 42 at Mt. Juliet 39

Donelson Christian Academy 13 at Friendship Christian 14

Williamson County

Brentwood 7 at Bartlett 28

Fairview 28 at Smith Co. 6

White Co. 36 at Nolensville 56

