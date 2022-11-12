2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2 Playoffs

Week 2 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve got final scores for you.
The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Davidson County
Clarksville 6 at Cane Ridge 42
CPA 21 at Lausanne 13
Christian Brothers 14 at MBA 33
FRA 21 at Chattanooga Christian 36
McCallie 38 at Ensworth 28
Silverdale 13 at Lipscomb Academy 77
East Nashville 40 at Waverly Central
Maury County
Riverside 18 at Mt. Pleasant 13
Robertson County
Springfield 38 at Munford 13
Bledsoe Co. 14 at East Robertson 38
Rutherford County
Blackman 35 at Coffee Co. 31
MTCS 25 at Jackson Christian 27
Lebanon 7 at Oakland 41
Smyrna 21 at Beech 24
Sumner County
Portland 7 at Henry Co. 42
Westmoreland 17 at Tyner 42
Pope John Paul 7 at Brentwood Academy 38
Wilson County
Page 42 at Mt. Juliet 39
Donelson Christian Academy 13 at Friendship Christian 14
Williamson County
Brentwood 7 at Bartlett 28
Fairview 28 at Smith Co. 6
White Co. 36 at Nolensville 56
