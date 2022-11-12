WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible

In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS:

Saturday Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-120845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 242 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong cold front will bring much colder air and another round of rain late tonight into Saturday morning. Rain is likely to mix with or change to snow across far northwest and northern Middle Tennessee, generally along and north of a line from Erin to Lafayette. A dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow is possible, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. More rain is expected to spread across Middle Tennessee late Monday into Tuesday. Rain could mix with snow once again across northern and eastern parts of Middle Tennessee late Monday night, but this is highly uncertain.