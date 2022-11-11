Lebanon SWAT Team Makes Arrests in Crack Investigation

From Lebanon Police

On November 10, 2022, in the afternoon the Lebanon SWAT Team served a narcotics search warrant at 523 Castle Heights Avenue. The Lebanon Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and K-9 Unit began working on an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine from the house.

During the investigation, multiple narcotic purchases were made from the occupants of the residence. During the search warrant, multiple subjects were detained upon arrival.

During the search of the residence, investigators recovered crack cocaine, materials related to the manufacture of crack cocaine, and a handgun.

Lebanon Codes Officers responded to the debris that was scattered throughout the yard.

The investigation is ongoing.