Oracle to Bring World Headquarters to Nashville

Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison announced Tuesday the company’s headquarters will soon move to Nashville.

In 2020, the computer software company moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas.

Now, Ellison says Oracle is making its way to Tennessee to focus on health care, adding that Nashville is a center of the health care industry and a “fabulous place to live.”

The most exciting part of this is the “announcement” about Nashville being a new world headquarters. “We want to be in a community where our people want to live. Nashville is a fabulous place to live. It’s a great place to raise a family. It’s got a unique and vibrant culture.” https://t.co/xUS1FlcQ1F — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) April 23, 2024

According to WKRN, the headquarters is expected to be situated along the Cumberland River and will be a part of the East Bank development.

Watch the full interview of Larry Ellison at the Oracle Health Summit here.

