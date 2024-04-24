MTSU Baseball Falls to Governors 16-10

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – April 23, 2024 – Middle Tennessee splits the season series with Austin Peay after falling 16-10 on Tuesday evening at Raymond C. Hand Park.

On the mound, Dylan Alonso (0-1) was tabbed with the loss, while Soloman Washington (1-1) earned the win for the Governors and Adam Walker picked up his first save of the season.

By the Numbers

9: The Blue Raiders’ pitching staff struck out nine Governors on the evening.

8: Eight different Blue Raiders tallied a hit on the day. Gabe Jennings and Briggs Rutter led the way with a trio of base knocks, while and Trace Phillips , Jared Vetetoe and Brett Vondohlen each logged a pair of hits.

3: Three Blue Raiders left the yard on the evening, Trace Phillips with a three-run shot in the first, Jared Vetetoe with a solo shot in the fourth and Brett Vondohlen with a solo shot in the sixth.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News

First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy