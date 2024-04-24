Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns Passes House

A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by the House Tuesday.

The bill, HB 1202, brought by Cookeville Republican Ryan Williams, was approved by the Senate with a 26-5 vote on April 9. This week, the House passed the bill with a 68-28-2 vote.

This bill would permit school faculty or staff to carry concealed handguns on a school campus under certain circumstances. Teachers opting to carry would need to complete 40 hours of annual firearm training at their own cost, gain approval from the school director, pass a mental health assessment, and clear an FBI background check.

According to WSMV, protests erupted at the Tennessee Capitol Tuesday after the bill passed.

“What happens when a student gets too rowdy, what happens when a student finds the gun,” a high school student told WSMV.

The bill will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.

