OBITUARY: Wade Carlton Plunkett

Wade Carlton Plunkett passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 20, 2022, he was 64 years old.

He was a native of Kentucky and a resident of Rutherford County.

Wade served in the United States Air Force.

Wade was preceded in death by his parents, William Plunkett and Bertha Alice Moore Welborn; and brother, Jerry Daniel Welborn.

He is survived by son, Jeremiah (Christie) Wade Plunkett; and brother, Leonard Alan Plunkett.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

