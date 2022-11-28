OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Weese

Nancy Ann Weese peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, she was 88 years old.

Nancy is best remembered as a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and friend!

Nancy was a beautiful, sassy spit fire with a heart of gold and infectious little laugh. Before aging caught up to her, She was known for helping out her neighbors by walking dogs, putting up newspapers for them or just visiting with them.

She was a selfless volunteer who wandered the streets of Nashville feeding the homeless. She loved talking to everyone and cherished her friendships. She was a dog lover at heart and never met a dog that didn’t light up her day.

But her true love was her family and she especially loved watching her great-grandchildren play sports. She traveled all over to watch soccer, basketball, softball, baseball, volleyball, cheerleading and her most favorite sport- Football!

It was not an uncommon site to see her running along a fence line or sitting in the stands making sure the refs were doing their job…and letting them know it when they didn’t!

Nancy was preceded in death by Her husband, Sterling “Bill” Weese.

She is remembered lovingly by Maggie and Don Korstjens, her Daughter and Son in Law (FL,) George Jones (Son,) Shelia and Oscar Gensel (Sister) OH. Grandchildren Jennifer Davis, Tom and Sabrina Butera,- TN, Michael and Shawnna Korstjens, Joe Korstjens- OK, Great Grandchildren Caleb LaFleur,-FL, Jordan, Alysa and Abby Butera, Jasmine and Brianna Davis, Hanah and Hayden Shults -TN, Chris -OK, Alex, Brittany,-FL, Isaac and Halle Korstjens-OK, Great Great grandchildren Annelyse Butera and Benjamin Korstjens along with Nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation with family and friends was held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM with Funeral Services beginning at 2:30 at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, TN. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery at approximately 3:30 PM in Smyrna, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/