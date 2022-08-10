Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Vera Baskit

Mrs. Vera Baskit of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 81 years old.

Vera was born in Albion PA to Dorothy and Morris Joslin. She attended Northwestern High School.

Vera married Frank, and together they had two children, Michael and Susan.

Vera is survived by Frank, Michael and his wife Linda, Brother-in-law Harold Ason, grandchildren Jessica and Noah, several nieces and nephews.

Vera was predeceased by Daughter Susan, Brother Philip and Sister Millie Ason.

No calling hours will be observed. Memorials can be made to Vanderbilt Cancer for Melanoma.

