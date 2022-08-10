OBITUARY: Sonia Ann Wiser Haynes

Sonia Ann Wiser Haynes, age 84, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at The Villages of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was born in Shelbyville but was a long-time resident of Rutherford County.

Sonia graduated from O’More School of Architecture and Design. She was a member of Charity Circle of Murfreesboro since 1976 and First Baptist Church. She was the owner and operator of Sonia’s Interior Design.

Sonia was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie O. Wiser, Sr.; parents, Floyd and Martha Lee Arnold; brother, Max Arnold and sister-in-law, Jean Arnold; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Wiser.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James J. Haynes; children, Eddie Wiser, Kim (Steve) Damesworth, Valerie (Jim) Smith and Libby Hutchins; sister, Nancy (Gene) Crowell; and grandchildren, Justin Wiser, Daniel Wiser, Katie Ferguson, Whitney Redden, Matthew Rogers, John Rogers, Stephanie Damesworth and Ashley (Ethan) Jordan, Edie and Cooper Smith, Haynes and Harlan Hutchins and Madison Gunter; and great-granddaughter, Macie Steele.

Visitation will be 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/