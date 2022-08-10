OBITUARY: Melissa Dawn Adcock

Melissa Dawn Adcock, age 52 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born May 6, 1970, in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Melissa worked as a waitress since the age of 18. She was known for her love for her family, especially her grandchildren. Christmas was her absolute favorite time of the year. She enjoyed fishing with her fiancé and her favorite place to vacation was the beach. OH, and she had to have her Dr. Pepper.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 pm Monday, August 8 at Spann Funeral Home. Memorial Service for Melissa Adcock will be conducted at 7:00 pm Monday, August 8 from the Chapel of Spann Funeral Home with Paul Norton officiating.

Survived By:

Sons:

Steven Adcock (Katie) of White Bluff, TN

PJ Christian of Rutherford County

Daughters:

Ashley Shewmake (Jeremy) of White Bluff, TN

Amee Adcock (Christopher Durant) of Daphne, AL

Kami Christian of Rutherford County

Fiancé:

Philip Christian of Rutherford County

Grandchildren:

Lily, Jaelyn, Cameron, Michael, Emmy, Bam, Serenity, Neyland and Maci

Preceded in Death By:

Parents: Ricky and Martha Parker

Arrangements By: Spann Funeral Home (615)446-1123

