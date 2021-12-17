Tony Dewayne Wiik, age 59 of Murfreesboro passed from this life on Wednesday, December 15 after a battle with an extended illness.

A native of Rutherford County he is preceded in death by his father, Gustave Leroy Wiik.

Tony is survived by his mother, Betty Patterson; his sons, Jeremy Dewayne Wiik and Steven Massey; his daughter, Clarrisa Crosier; grandchildren, Kailey Mae Langham, Brycen Crosier, Alias Massey, and Zion Massey; his brother, Bobby Wiik and his wife Krista; and his sister, Melissa Anderson and her husband Tom of Murfreesboro.

Tony was a longtime framer and builder with an eye for perfection. He loved Harley motorcycles, Camaros, and the Chicago Cubs. Children were naturally attracted to his good-hearted nature and enjoyed spending time with him. Tony was a wonderful father, brother, son, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Donations in memory of Mr. Wiik can be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 17, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. A service will follow the visitation at 7:00 pm with Jerry Tucker officiating. Graveside services will take place the next day at 11:30 am at Coleman Cemetery.

